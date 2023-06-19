Local school finds unique way to celebrate Juneteenth

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monday is Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the day the last slaves were informed of their freedom in 1865, and groups across the state are taking to celebrate the holiday in their own way.
At the 1619 Freedom School, the brand new Liberation Library opened up on Saturday. The opening coincided with their Juneteenth celebration.
The 1619 Freedom School was opened in 2021 by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones received the Pulitzer Prize for her 2019 long-form journalism effort, the 1619 Project, which ran in the New York Times.
The project was created to recognize 400 years since the first slaves arrived in what is now the United States. The after-school program helps 4th and 5th graders learn to read, and focuses on teaching Black American history.
On Monday, KWWL spoke with Co-Director and Curriculum Coordinator Sheritta Stokes. Stokes said that the new library is for the entire community.
Stokes said, "The Liberation library was opened up as a free lending library to anyone in Iowa who would like to check out books. We had local authors come in over the weekend and they signed books and sold books, because we do believe in supporting people locally."
The Liberation Library is scheduled to open on two Saturdays per month. The library's name comes from the 1619 Freedom School's motto, "Liberation through literacy." They say it's based on the belief that education is the key to freedom.
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation to celebrate Juneteenth in Iowa.