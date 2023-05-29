Local Memorial Day parades cap off weekend of celebration

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Memorial Day is winding to an end as Iowans spent the weekend honoring military members who died in service.
The Memorial Day parade began in Waterloo at 10:00 a.m. The parade began on the corner of 6th and Commercial Streets, turning onto 4th and Mulberry, and ending on Commercial Street.
Many organizations were there, including local high schools. Carrsan Morissey drove drove the vehicle representing the Sullivan Brothers Museum.
Morissey told KWWL, "This is a really, really important day to honor incredible important people. It's always cool to see people show out and show their support. Also just to see veterans out and honoring their comrades. It's a really powerful experience all around. A lot of joy, a lot of thought, and it seemed like a really, really great crowd out there."
The celebration continued at the Sullivan Brothers Museum. All veterans, as well as active duty members of the armed forces, including their families, get in for free from now until Labor Day.
The Museum honors the five Sullivan Brothers, who are Waterloo natives. They passed away while serving in World War II.