Local Iowa Nonprofit, House of Hope nominated for a Chick-fil-a grant

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Local Chick-fil-A Waterloo Operator Ben Nanda didn’t know much about House of Hope, a local nonprofit, when he nominated the agency for a shot at the Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration Awards, but he does now. “It is truly an honor to partner with House of Hope in their efforts to give back to our community,” said Nanda.
The True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy’s, legacy of generosity, community service and dedication.
House of Hope was selected to apply for a grant to be one of thirty organizations to receive one of the following awards: $200,000, $125,000, $75,000, $50,000 or $30,000. When House of Hope was notified that they were one of five agencies in the Midwest Region, and the only agency in Iowa to move to the final round of selections, guaranteed a minimum of $30,000, everyone was ecstatic. “We are so honored that Chick-fil-A owner operator
Ben Nanda nominated House of Hope for the True Inspiration Award! We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to bring these dollars to our community for supporting more women and families in the Cedar Valley,” says House of Hope’s Executive Director, Karin Rowe.
House of Hope’s award will depend on the community’s support. Beginning September 1st , the community will vote for the House of Hope through September 23rd . According to Rowe, community support is nothing new here. “House of Hope is a program for single mom families and women aging out of foster care in this community and has always been supported by this community since the beginning.”
House of Hope has been a pillar of the community since 1995, providing single mother families experiencing homelessness with housing and support. Over the years, House of Hope has evolved into a comprehensive, holistic program for single mother families and women ages 18-24 who spent time in out-of-home placement or aged out of foster care, designed to address root-causes of poverty and homelessness.
The voting period is September 1-23. Community votes add to House of Hope’s score. To vote: 1. Download/open Chick-fil-A app & create/sign in 2. Select ‘Rewards’ 3. Select ‘News’ 4. Click 'Vote Now' 5. Select 'Midwest Region' & vote for House of Hope!
For more information, please contact Dusky Steele at 319-232-3823 or duskys@houseofhopeccd.org.