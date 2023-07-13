Local Fareway worker retires after 52 years

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Gordy Hippen first put on his Fareway nametag on back in 1971 at the Iowa Falls location. Since then he moved to Waterloo and now Cedar Falls.
This week, Hippen is retiring the red attire after 52 years on the job. The Magnolia Drive location held a special ceremony to mark his service this morning.
KWWL was there to talk to Gordy about his years of service and what's next in retirement. Hippen says he'll miss the friendly smiles at Fareway:
"I'll miss the people a lot, they're all family to me, and I just appreciate what all the customers have done for me, and I've enjoyed working with all the employees here throughout the years - and just thank everybody for everything they've done for me."
Hippen plans to travel in his retirement, and soak in time with his grandkids.
"We’re hoping to do some more traveling, day trips in Iowa and maybe some other trips too, and visit our grandkids. They’re at the age yet where they can enjoy their activities in school and college and hopefully we’ll be able to do more of that."
As a religious man, he will also continue to volunteer with his church in Aplington.
"I like to go antiquing, I like to serve my church in Aplington and play the piano there once a month and I do quite a bit of singing there, and we just praise the lord for that too," he said, adding, "I’m just thankful that he’s been with me all these years and just give him all the glory and all the praise."
For people starting to think of working for Fareway, he's got some advice for you too: