Lincoln Perk Coffee House to close in December

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Lincoln Perk Coffee House is set to close its doors in December, the owners announced in a Facebook post.
The closure is due to several factors, with the uncertain state of the economy and challenges of COVID-19 being cited as some key reasons for closing. Due to these factors, the owners have decided to not renew their lease.
"We survived some of the toughest times we’ve ever experienced in our many years in the food industry," they explained in the Facebook post.
Despite the "bittersweet" feelings, the owners chose to embrace the memories and friends that were made over the years.
"Much like Norm walking into 'Cheers' to a rousing welcome, we hope we were able to provide this same welcome to our customers we now call friends."
The last day for business will be on Friday, December 16.