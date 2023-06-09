Latest drought monitor report raises concerns for local farmers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- While some rain is expected this weekend, farmers say they need a lot more to keep their crops on track in the current dry conditions.
Farms and the success of crops are critical, both nationally and in Iowa, making droughts extremely difficult to manage. Lance Lillibridge, the owner of a farm in Vinton, says that this year is the worst drought he's seen in over ten years.
Lillibridge has owned his farm since 2005. He grows nearly 1,500 acres of corn and 60 acres of alfalfa. While every year is different, this year has been especially dry. He says this is the worst he has seen since 2012.
Lillibridge said, "We haven't had but three tenths of an inch of rain over the last 30 days, which is not enough. It's amazing that the crop looks even as good as it does. I'm certainly not happy with the way that it looks because of the dry weather, but if we don't get rain we'll all be in trouble."
In the new drought monitor report released on Thursday, nearly the entire state of Iowa is at least in the abnormally dry range.
The majority of Black Hawk County is considered to be in the severe drought range. The western portion of the state, such as areas of Woodbury and Monona counties, are under extreme drought.
Lillibridge says that the crops need at least an inch of rain per week for the foreseeable future in order to keep pace.