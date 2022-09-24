Large police response to incident at National Cattle Congress

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo on Saturday night.
A KWWL crew on scene reports officers responded to some sort of incident, but the exact nature is unclear.
Waterloo Police were unable to release any information about what happened but did say there were not aware of any shootings at the National Cattle Congress on Saturday night.
Several viewers described everybody dropping everything, running away, and later being “locked down” in buildings at the Cattle Congress for a time.
The National Cattle Congress did not return calls or messages from KWWL late Saturday night.
The 112th edition of the National Cattle Congress Fair is happening right now at the Cattle Congress. The event runs for 5-days. It started on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.