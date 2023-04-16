Large police presence in Waterloo for apparent standoff

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police have cleared the scene on Conger Street. There was a large police presence in the area on Sunday evening.
Police were focused on a house near the intersection of Cutler and Conger Streets.
Officers had a several block perimeter set up for what appeared to be a standoff. There were several heavily armed officers, including the bearcat vehicle and a SWAT Team.
KWWL has reached out to Waterloo Police for more information on what happened, but we have not yet heard back.
