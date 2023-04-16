 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from
a combination of the strong winds and falling and/or blowing
snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Large police presence in Waterloo for apparent standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterloo standoff 0416

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police have cleared the scene on Conger Street. There was a large police presence in the area on Sunday evening.

Police were focused on a house near the intersection of Cutler and Conger Streets.

Officers had a several block perimeter set up for what appeared to be a standoff. There were several heavily armed officers, including the bearcat vehicle and a SWAT Team.

KWWL has reached out to Waterloo Police for more information on what happened, but we have not yet heard back. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.

