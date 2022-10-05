Kaden's Kloset lending support to Hurricane Ian victims

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Many local organizations are stepping up to lend their support to victims of Hurricane Ian, one of them being Kaden's Kloset.
The Cedar Valley organization will be sending a team of volunteers across three states down to Florida to assist in bringing supplies for those in need. They are asking for donations of water, food, and toiletry items.
Those who would like to make a donation can drop off items until October 15 at the location with Cedar Falls construction along West Airline Highway in Waterloo. More information on how to donate can be found on their website.
Representatives have told KWWL that they intend to send crews across the state of Florida, rather than one location.