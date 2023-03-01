Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls hosting "Prom's Closet" event March 3 and 4

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is hosting their 12th "Prom's Closet" event on March 3 and 4. Organizers are seeking gently-used dresses, shoes, and other accessories for high school girls.
“Prom’s Closet” seeks new and slightly worn dresses and sells them for $20. Formal shoes are sold for $3 and accessories, such as purses and jewelry, are only $1.
All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls to help positively impact teenagers in the Cedar Valley.
Donations will be collected at the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls office at 2530 University Avenue Frontage Rd #1, Waterloo 50701. Business hours are 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
The sale will take place Friday, March 3, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Crossroads Center Mall.