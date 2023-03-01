Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls hosting "Prom's Closet" event March 3 and 4

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls hosting "Prom's Closet" event March 3 and 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is hosting their 12th "Prom's Closet" event on March 3 and 4. Organizers are seeking gently-used dresses, shoes, and other accessories for high school girls.

“Prom’s Closet” seeks new and slightly worn dresses and sells them for $20. Formal shoes are sold for $3 and accessories, such as purses and jewelry, are only $1.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls to help positively impact teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

Donations will be collected at the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls office at 2530 University Avenue Frontage Rd #1, Waterloo 50701. Business hours are 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The sale will take place Friday, March 3, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Crossroads Center Mall.