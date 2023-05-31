John Zolondek recommended for Cedar Falls Fire Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls City Council will consider John Zolondek for appointment to Fire Chief during their next council meeting on June 5.
Zolondek and Chris Ledeker were recently named as the two finalists for the position.
Zolondek has been with the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department since 2007 serving as a POC Firefighter, Public Safety Officer, Investigator, Lieutenant, Captain, and is currently the Acting Fire Chief.
He's a graduate of Saint Ambrose University, holding a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He also served as a Military Police Officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008 and is a Combat Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Zolondek's certifications include Iowa Peace Officer, Drug Recognition Expert, Firefighter, NR-EMT, Fire Officer, Fire Instructor, and Fire Inspector.
Following an interview process from eleven applicants, Mayor Rob Green and Public Safety Director Craig Berte recommended Zolondek for the Fire Chief position.