WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- John Deere made record community investment in Waterloo in 2022. This year, donations from the John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees totaled more than $3.5 million.
The Foundation gave direct grants totaling almost $1.8 million to organizations in Waterloo.
John Deere employees personally donated over $750,000 and logged over 34,000 volunteer hours to benefit organizations in Waterloo.
The company also matched and rewarded employee donations and volunteerism through donation of over $1 million.