John Deere holds 5K run, celebrates anniversary of Model D

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The first ever John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum 5k took place on Saturday morning.
Runners lined up bright and early on Saturday morning. They had beautiful weather for the 3.1-mile race.
The run and walk traced the historic footprint of John Deere tractor production.
The event also kicked off the 100th-anniversary celebration of the John Deere Model D tractor. John Deere built more than 160,000 Model D tractors between 1932 and 1953, the longest tractor production run in John Deere's history. Many of the Model D tractors were built in Waterloo.
The tractors are now displayed at the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum.
"This race is kind of exciting commemorative way to remember those particular tractors," John Deere Brand and Properties lead Brandon Jenns said.
Proceeds from the race went to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
180 people signed up, including 35 kids. The race brought in about $1,600 for the food bank, which correlates to about 6500 meals for people in the Cedar Valley area.
"John Deere is about giving back to the community, and it's great to be a part of it," Northeast Iowa Food Bank Executive Director Barbara Prather said. "They're working to raise awareness of the hunger and food insecurity issue in Northeast Iowa. And they're providing an avenue to raise money and awareness of the issue in our community."
Prather said the Food Bank and John Deere have a long-running partnership.
"They were one of the first investors in the food bank," Prather said. "They have also been a solid partner for a lot of years, helping us fund our backpack program, helping sponsor the MLK "Pack the Dome" event, just helping the food bank have a solid foundation to build for the future so people in northeast Iowa can have access to nutritious food anywhere."
You can find more about how to help the Food Bank here.