Iowa Irish Fest returns for 17th year this weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Irish Fest returns this weekend and preparations are already underway at Lincoln Park in Waterloo.
Iowa Irish Fest will make its return from Friday through Sunday. The 17th annual event will include a wide variety of events, music performances and food.
Preparations began at Lincoln Park on Monday. Although putting together an event of this size requires a lot of work, Irish Fest Director Chad Shipman says that they've had great volunteers.
On Monday, between 25-30 volunteers arrived to help set up. Shipman is hoping that this will be one of the highest attended Irish Fests yet.
Shipman said, "We think that we'll be able to surpass 2019 numbers. I'd like to see us close to 50,000 is what we're hoping for this year. We really think that the ticket sales and our special events have been really good, and I really see us being able to break some attendance numbers this year."
Shipman says that volunteer numbers are looking good so far, but there are about 2,200 volunteer shifts to fill. Due to the sheer volume of volunteers needed, they're always looking for more.
Among the events will be an Irish cultural area and a rugby tournament. There will also be a family fun and learning area, as well as workshops for Irish dance, music and language.