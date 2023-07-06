 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Irish Fest releases their 2023 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Irish Fest Logo Web

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest will be here before you know it! Scheduled for Aug. 4 - 6, events include Irish dancing, live music and more. 

Below is a schedule of events:

Irish Fest 1
Irish Fest 2
Irish Fest 3
Irish Fest 4
Irish Fest 5
Irish Fest 6
Irish Fest 7
Irish Fest 8

Tags

Recommended for you