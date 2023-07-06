Iowa Irish Fest releases their 2023 schedule KWWL Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest will be here before you know it! Scheduled for Aug. 4 - 6, events include Irish dancing, live music and more. Below is a schedule of events: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology More From KWWL News 7 News Waterloo teen sentenced to life for first-degree murder Aug 25, 2020 News Coe Softball loses to Trine 4-1 in Elimination game at D3 World Series Jun 5, 2023 Waterloo Cedar Falls trailer fire extinguished Thursday night Updated Aug 5, 2022 Top Stories UAW members voting Wednesday on third tentative agreement with John Deere Updated Nov 17, 2021 Saving The Sullvians Buffalo Mayor Brown gives an update on USS The Sullivans, 'Failure is not an option.' Updated Apr 20, 2022 Coronavirus Hy-Vee and 211 Iowa to host Waterloo vaccination clinic for over 1,000 eligible individuals on April 1 Mar 26, 2021 Recommended for you