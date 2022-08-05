Iowa Irish Fest kicks off in Downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The 16th annual Iowa Irish Fest is officially underway in Downtown Waterloo. Nearly 50,000 people will fill the streets to celebrate Irish culture this weekend.
There are plenty of characters at Iowa Irish Fest, like one man who dresses up as "The First Irish Pope, His Hooleyness, Malarkey 1." He is telling jokes, hoping to make people laugh and put a smile on their faces.
He passes out cards that say "one free sin," but the fine print, under it says it is "not valid on Sunday and cannot be applied to any Cardinal Sins."
"I got almost no sleep last night," he said. "I have been ready and looking forward to this for weeks. This is the weekend that I look forward to every year. This is home. This is where my kids grew up. These are my friends and family members."
This year's Iowa Irish Fest features an expanded kids area and a wide variety of kids and family activities on the schedule.
"It is spread out in the middle of downtown with a beautiful park," Mike Siegert of Shamrock Imports in Dubuque said. "You got some nice shade trees, great food vendors, great merchandise vendors, and great entertainment. It is a great package for the kids and the adults."
Ahead of this year's event, the Iowa Irish Fest team unveiled a new logo to encompass Irish heritage and multiple festival areas. They also announced they're allowing credit and debit card purchases at all serving stations.
Misti Jordan first came to Irish Fest in 2018 to see one of her favorite bands but fell in love with the festival's vibe. She has made the trip from Chicago to Waterloo every year since.
"I keep coming back, and they keep bringing in bands that I like," Jordan said. "They still get the same talent, but it's smaller, and it's got more of a homey feel to it. So it's a lot of fun."
The headliners at this year's Irish Fest will be The Red Hot Chili Pipers on Friday, Gaelic Storm on Saturday and The High Kings on Sunday. A list of the other entertainers attending Irish Fest can be found here.
Tickets are available for $30 and are good for all three days of the event at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.
Irish Fest runs Friday through Sunday and anyone wanting to buy tickets or volunteer during the festival can click HERE.
Organizers recommend you download the free Iowa Irish Fest App to held navigate the festival. There is a festival map and schedule, plus a way to save all the events you are interested in. The app is free to download in the Google Play store and is also officially available on the Apple App store.