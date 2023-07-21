Iowa Irish Fest #17 set for August 4, 5 & 6, as seen on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) It's almost here. The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest will have, as they say, something for everyone.
The annual festival will take up 9 blocks of downtown Waterloo for those three days, as well as various other locations, including the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Longtime Iowa Irish Fest Director, Chad Shipman, promises another fabulous three days of family-friendly activities, tons and food and, of course, amazing 'Live' music.
As always, the opening ceremonies are set for late Friday afternoon on August 4.
The Family Fun and Learning area returns, along with the Heroes area. Get ready for dozens of workshops. classes, contests, races, rides and rallies, including the annual Shamrock N' run/walk, the High Nelly Bike Rally, and The Celtic Cruise.
This year's Iowa Irish Fest is presented by Veridian Credit Union.
Music headliners this year will be Scythian and Gaelic Storm, two of the world's most popular Irish bands. Director Chad Shipman, says it's great to have them back.
Scythian will perform both Friday and Saturday on the main stage at Lincoln Park. The popular band heads for a Sunday show at the Dublin Irish Festival in Ohio
Meanwhile, Gaelic Storm will perform on Sunday, August 6. The ban will come to Waterloo, following a Friday-Saturday appearance at that same Dublin Irish Festival in Dublin, Ohio.
Three dedicated IIF Volunteers, Alex Toft, Tonya Mastin-Meeter and Ryan Dabney, stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk everything-Iowa Irish Fest for the next edition of The Steele Report. Click the video to watch the show.
Don't forget to check out the complete schedule, as well as many volunteer opportunities on the official Iowa Irish Fest webpage: iowairishfest.com
Here is a direct link to the Complete 2023 Iowa Irish Fest schedule.
Here is the full schedule of events, as of this date.