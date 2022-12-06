Iowa institutions providing resources and training for truck drivers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's no secret that the country needs truck drivers, and a new program announced this week hopes to help correct the issue here in Iowa.
If you've bought something lately, it was brought there by a truck, and those trucks need drivers.
The need for drivers has gotten so big that Governor Reynolds announced $6 million to help create programs and break down barriers to getting a commercial driver's license.
There's not a lot of information available on the program yet, but at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, they've been getting people behind the wheel of those big rigs for years.
Students sit in simulators to learn how to drive in different conditions before they're cut loose in one of the school's trucks.
Srdjan Golub, with Community Education and Workforce Solutions, boasted about the high job placement rate of the program.
"We have really good relationships with a lot of the carriers. I would say 95-96 percent of the students have a job before they graduate."
It's an accelerated program, meaning that students who come in to learn to drive are finished in about 3-6 weeks.
It's also flexible to allow people who are already in the workforce to come out to Hawkeye and train when they're off work instead of doing a traditional day schedule.
What exactly Governor Reynolds plan involves is still somewhat unknown. The money will go to businesses, non-profits, and other organizations that help train future truck drivers.
More information on her new Iowa entry-level driver training program is expected to be revealed next week.