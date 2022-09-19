Iowa Celiac Conference coming to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An event that focuses on health education is coming to the city next month.
The Iowa Celiac Conference taking place at the Waterloo Center For The Arts on Oct. 1. The event is scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It will offer an introduction to gluten-free products that are now available and feature presentations from physicians, dietitians and celiac awareness advocates.
The conferences have been taking place since the early 1980s.
Here is the conference schedule:
- 7:30 – 8:50 a.m.: Registration and Vendor Fair
- 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.: Clinical Blood Screening (pre-register)
- 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Hasna Rannow, Pharm D - “Celiac Disease, How Your Pharmacist Can Help”
- 10:15 – 11:45 a.m. Dr. Joseph A. Murray, MD - “Celiac Disease: Is tolerance to gluten possible?”
- *Noon – 1 p.m.: Gluten-Free Luncheon provided by Sunrise Catering of Readlyn, Iowa
- 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Patricia Leininger, RD, LD - “Beyond Eating Gluten-Free, Striving To Eat Those Whole Grains”
- 2:15 – 3:00 p.m.: Panel Discussion - Teresa Meyer, Ron & Diane Ebert “Faces of Celiac”
- 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.: Drawing and Door Prizes
*Luncheon Buffet Gluten-Free Menu
- Sliced Roast Beef Au Jus
- Baked Chicken Breast with Apricot Sauce
- Roasted Baby Baker Potatoes
- California Blend Vegetable Green Beans
- Broccoli & Orange Fluff Salads
- Mixed Fresh Fruit
- Raspberry Lemonade
- Coffee
- Water
The registration deadline is Sept. 23. Make checks payable to Iowa Celiacs.
Please send registration form and check to:
Betty Bast
2028 190th Street
Waverly, IA 50677
319-231-0107