 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Independence Police chase results in a vehicle rollover on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Independence truck rollover
Independence Fire Department

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A vehicle chase with the Independence Police Department resulted in the fleeing vehicle rolling over on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Independence Fire Department, they received a call of a vehicle rollover on Saturday. The rollover occurred at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue around 6:04 p.m.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, they found a smoking pickup truck that had fled from the Independence Police. The truck left the roadway and rolled into an open field.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by AMR ambulance, though the extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.