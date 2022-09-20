Independence man arrested on multiple drug charges after prolonged search

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An extensive search by multiple local agencies in Waterloo and Independence led to the arrest of an Independence man on several drug charges.
On Wednesday. August 31, detectives with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, as well as Special Agents and Task Force Officers with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement executed search warrants in Waterloo and Independence.
The Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team, and Independence Police Department also assisted in the search efforts.
According to a press release from Waterloo Police, the seizures resulted in findings of a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine. Findings of the investigation resulted in a warrant for the arrest of 35-year-old Darrell Jones Jr.
On September 20 around 2:30 a.m., Jones was finally taken into custody at the Black Hawk County Jail.
Jones was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. One count was for methamphetamine and one count was for cocaine.