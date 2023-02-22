How Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies handle slick, icy roads

Weather Alert

...Wintry Weather Continues Through Early Thursday... .Periods of freezing drizzle will continue this evening, and may mix with light snow or a wintry mix overnight before ending in most locations toward daybreak, although light snow may linger far north into mid morning. Brisk northeast winds will diminish overnight, and then increase somewhat again Thursday morning. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation accumulations will be minimal by 6am, if not sooner, but the hazardous travel conditions may linger into the morning. However, the warning may be canceled early if travel conditions improve before expiration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&