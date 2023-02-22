How Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies handle slick, icy roads

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- With roads north of Cedar Rapids covered in snow or ice, it has been a busy day at the Black Hawk County Sheriff's office after a wintry mix brought snow, fleet and freezing rain.
KWWL rode along with Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Bland on Wednesday afternoon while patrolling the slick roads.
Bland said his main priority in this kind of weather is ensuring he can respond to any accidents. Given the road conditions, he said they would be inevitable.
"The people that are out and about, they don't slow down, and that, in turn, causes them to crash. Whether it be sliding into somebody in front of them, they don't give themselves enough stopping distance," Deputy Bland said. "While traveling down the road, you almost have to anticipate further in advance what that car will do. Just because you have a green light in town doesn't mean that it's not going to start turning red and that car in front of you is going to stop, and then if you're so close to him, you're not stopping in time."
Before Bland started his shift, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a semi jackknifed near Dunkerton on Wednesday afternoon. The semi jackknifed on Independence and Canfield, just south of Dunkerton.
There were also other reports of jackknifed semis and crashes across the viewing area.
"Ice is more treacherous driving than the snow is sometimes, "Deputy Bland said. "If it gets packed down enough, snow can get just as slick as the ice."
Deputy Bland said he planned to stay in the central part of the county near Waterloo and Cedar Falls to quickly respond to accidents in the northern or southern parts of the county. On a good day with clear roads, that could take between 20 and 30 minutes, but it could take two to three times as long in these road conditions.
Typically, only three and four patrol deputies are on a shift to cover the 573 miles of Black Hawk County.
We started on Highway 218, where conditions were primarily clear and slightly slushy.
"The plows try to hit the main roads first because that's the majority of the travel is going on those main roads," Deputy Bland said. "The traffic running on those roads will kind of help clear a little bit more so than roads that see a car every once in a while."
There was a significant difference between the highway and some less heavily traveled roads.
Many of the more rural roads in the county were completely covered.
"It is sleet pellets that kind of give it that snow-covered look, but it's ice underneath," Deputy Bland said.
Bland took KWWL onto Hawkeye Road, and you could see and hear the slush kicking up a little more.
"I can kind of feel it seems a lot slicker than 218 was even going 10 miles an hour slower than I was there," Deputy Bland said.
Bland said it could be challenging for drivers to tell whether a layer of ice is on the road.
"Sometimes, if you have just a wet road, the ice road looks the same. It has that kind of shine to it," Bland said. "It's hard to tell whether it's just wet or if it's ice underneath, and then once if it gets snow on top of it, then it's impossible to know whether there's actually ice underneath that layer of snow."
So the best advice, if you must travel during winter weather, is always to proceed cautiously and slow down. Take your time, give yourself more time than you think you need to get where you are going and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.
If you don't have to go out on Wednesday, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies said you should stay home.
"If it's something like just going over to a friend's house or it's not something that you absolutely need to go out and drive to, stay home," Deputy Bland said.
Often drivers the come across slush see it and think they can go faster than they should, which Deputy Bland said is a mistake.
"Sometimes with these roads, people think, oh, it's just a little slush it clear, then they speed up and hit a patch where it's not so clear," he said. "It's not uniform throughout different areas come worse."
On completely covered roads, Bland said it is often over-acceleration and over-braking that get drivers into trouble and cause them to slide and lose control.
"You don't want to hit the brakes if you don't have to. Any little breaking, and it's going to start to slide," he said. "If the road turns from where you think it's fairly clear and then suddenly, boom, now it looks Ice covered, people automatically like they tried to slow down. The best way is just to let off the gas and let it roll."
Roads will likely be slick through the night and into the morning commute on Thursday. The main overnight concern is re-freezing.
During winter weather, Sheriff's Deputies recommend you carry emergency kits with food and extra layers of clothing in case you get stranded or have to wait for help.
"Tow trucks aren't going to be running to pull cars out, so it could be a while before somebody can get there to help you out," Deputy Bland said. "Having that stuff with you and in the car, you can stay warm if you end up in the ditch since you don't want to leave your car running."