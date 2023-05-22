Highway 63 north of Waterloo closed due to crash

(UPDATE 8:35 AM) - The state's 511 website has updated the closure location. It now says the road is blocked between Airline Highway and County Road C66.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Both lanes of U.S. 63 just outside Waterloo are currently blocked due to a crash.
According to the state's 511 website, the closure is one mile north of Waterloo between County Road C57 and County Road C66.
We have a KWWL crew currently on scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story. You can find the latest traffic updates here.