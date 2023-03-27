Highway 58 and Highway 20 reconstruction scheduled for Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa DOT’s contractor, PCI, will be starting the first stage of the IA 27/58 at Ridgeway Avenue and US 20 reconstruction project on April 3.
The first stage will be rebuilding the westerly half including the westerly side ramps of US 20. Second stage will be reconstructing the easterly half including the easterly side ramps of US 20. A detour will be at Viking Road and Hudson Road.
During the first stage, crews will work to establish a crossover on IA 27/58 south of Viking Road with lane closures over the next two to three weeks. Traffic will then be placed head-to-head mid-April on IA 27/58 in the previous northbound lanes.
North and South traffic will be only one lane on IA 27/58 from Cedar Falls to US 20. The intersection of IA 27/58 and Ridgeway will be kept open, but in a reduced capacity with lane closures. Ridgeway Ave. and Nordic Dr. intersection will stay open.
After these two stages, work on Ridgeway and Nordic will begin.
If you have any questions, please call Ron Loecher, PE, Resident Engineer at 641-394-3161 or email Ron.Loecher@iowadot.us.