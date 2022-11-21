 Skip to main content
Highway 218 semi accident in Waterloo injures one

Highway 218 accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi accident on Highway 218 in Waterloo left behind a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 4:00 a.m. It happened near San Marnan Dr.

According to Police, the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign.

The driver was transported to MercyOne with minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

In the traffic cam photo, a significant amount of debris from the semi can be seen covering multiple lanes of traffic.

Police confirmed with KWWL that the semi was carrying processed turkey in bags.

As of 9:00 a.m., crews were still cleaning the debris in the road. There's no word on when the scene will be cleaned or when all lanes will be open again.

