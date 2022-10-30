Hickory House, historic Waterloo restaurant, destroyed by fire Sunday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A fire ripped through a historic Waterloo restaurant on Sunday morning, destroying one of the oldest eateries in the city.
The Hickory House on Park Road, went up in flames shortly after 9 a.m. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks.
Witnesses at the scene told KWWL that a car hit the building's gas meter and drove away from the scene. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar says investigators aren't yet sure what started the fire.
"We're not sure what occurred yet," Treloar said. "We do know there was a smell of gas. We do know there was an explosion."
Waterloo Police also responded to the fire.
"Our first crew smelled gas and there was an explosion with crews on the scene," Treloar said.
According to Treloar, one firefighter suffered a minor injury in the blast.
"We did have one crew member get blown back when the explosion occurred. He has an injured leg but is still on scene and is doing fine," Treloar said.
The fire chief said the building is a complete loss, although it is still standing. Treloar said the roof caved in.
The restaurant is owned by Dave and Karen Lutricia and son Tim Chilcote. Chilcote told KWWL the Hickory House just celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday night.