Heartland Habitat for Humanity celebrates $1,000,000 in funding from Omnibus bill

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Heartland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the Christmas gift they received over the holidays from the federal omnibus spending bill. They're receiving a $1,000,000 for their neighborhood revitalization projects in Waterloo.
The Habitat for Humanity neighborhood revitalization is one of the 15 local projects Representative Ashley Hinson asked to be in the bill, and one of 13 that made the final draft.
Habitat for Humanity is currently focused on two neighborhoods in Waterloo - Walnut and Church Row. Ali Parrish, the Executive Director, says that they've been working in the Walnut neighborhood for over 15 years. They've also worked in Church Row for the last couple years.
Most of the work has consisted of renovating or building homes for low income families, but Parrish says as they've dived into neighborhood revitalization in Waterloo, it's evolved into more.
Parrish said, "We’ve expanded beyond that to include also some critical home repair and some financial education and case management type programming.”
Parrish says that most of the $1,000,000 will be going toward their work in Church Row as they plan to build or renovate around 35 homes in the area over the next few years.