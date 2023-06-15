Healthcare providers warn of effects of unhealthy air quality

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Parts of eastern Iowa are under an unhealthy air alert Thursday, as smoke from Canada's wildfires continues to move down into our neck of the woods.
Groups with pre-existing conditions are at the highest risk of needing medical attention, as well as older Iowans and children.
Alec Steils is a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint for the pulmonology clinic. Steils says these types of conditions need to be taken seriously.
"Long-term it can cause a lot of issues, we actually can attribute about a quarter percent of lung death- both COPD and lung cancer- to air quality throughout the globe. We also see it related to diabetes, heart disease and stroke, so air quality can affect our lives both long term and short term with immediate illness and long term affects," Steils says.
Even healthy people without pre-existing conditions could see some changes in symptoms. Dr. Danilo Dalan is an allergist at MercyOne, he says, even the most athletic people could deal with consequences.
"Even if you’re not vulnerable, even if you are an athlete and your health is good, if you spend a lot of time outside with all this air you know, your performance will go down."
The Iowa DNR is advising time outdoors is limited while the haze lingers.
Steils says there are a few things you can look out for:
"We also want people to watch for general concerns, a cough that’s new, wheezing, shortness of breath, or often times trouble with worsening allergy symptoms can be indicative of this poor air quality. All those things indicate we need to get inside, turn on air conditioning if we have it, and change our air filters inside of the furnace."
And always keep informed.
"The other things we can do for regular individuals who don’t have these chronic health issues is to really monitor their symptoms, and look at the air quality- there’s a lot of good resources out there like the Iowa DNR, KWWL, and other third party apps to look at and check the air quality and really be mindful of that," says Steils.
For people who do have pre-existing conditions, it's important to communicate with your doctor so you can keep up with care. They can write prescriptions for additional steroids or antibiotics, or let you know if you need something more.
"If you have lung problems you shouldn’t go out. Wait for your doctors wait for the air quality to get better, you might want to use more medicine inhalers, you might want to use a mask,” explains Dr. Dalan.
"If you’re not feeling relief after one or two treatments. That’s definitely a sign you should call, or go to the ER or urgent care to get care," Steils says.
Dr. Dalan emphasizing, preventative care is the best kind of care.
“Just like anything else with the weather forecast, you know are you going to bring your umbrellas? Or change your plans for the picnic? It’s the same thing, are you going to change your plan outside or make sure if you’re outside a little more, masking and things like that; so preventative stuff.”
You can track your air quality alerts here on the government's website. People with COPD or asthma are encouraged to use inhalers as needed. Below is a video of Steils explaining the proper way to use an inhaler: