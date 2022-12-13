 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Grow Cedar Valley Events Director passes away

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bette Wubbena, the long-time Events Director for Grow Cedar Valley, has passed away.

Working tirelessly behind the scenes, if you needed something done, Wubbena was always the go-to person to make that happen.

Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah announced her death. She said that Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

In a statement, Darrah said, "I am not alone in recognizing the significant contribution Bette made to our organization, community, and the lives of so many. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. She will be profoundly missed."

She died due to complications from a recent battle with the flu.

Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley for 32 years.