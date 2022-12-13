Grow Cedar Valley Events Director passes away

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bette Wubbena, the long-time Events Director for Grow Cedar Valley, has passed away.
Working tirelessly behind the scenes, if you needed something done, Wubbena was always the go-to person to make that happen.
Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah announced her death. She said that Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
In a statement, Darrah said, "I am not alone in recognizing the significant contribution Bette made to our organization, community, and the lives of so many. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. She will be profoundly missed."
She died due to complications from a recent battle with the flu.
Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley for 32 years.