Gallagher Bluedorn ground breaking event held at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Gallagher Bluedorn on the University of Northern Iowa's campus has begun renovation with a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
The renovation efforts are focused on customer experience, with extra restrooms, improved and expanded concessions and a new patron lounge.
This is part of the Our Tomorrow campaign, a multi-million dollar effort on UNI's campus to improve the Gallagher Bluedorn, the Campanile, and the UNI Dome for future generations.
Steve Carignan, the Executive Director of the Gallagher Bluedorn, says the project will help the entire surrounding community as well.
Carnigan said, "UNI is more and more aware of our service to the community, that external focus, this linkages, those connections. So this is a natural project, just as the Dome is, just as the campanile is.”
Donors raised more than $14.2 million toward the $14.9 million goal.