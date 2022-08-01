Funeral service announced for UNI swimmer who passed last week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Funeral services will be held this week for University of Northern Iowa swimmer and Iowa City West High alum Lily Ernst, who passed away on July 27.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday at West High from 4-7 p.m. and the funeral service will also be at West High at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. A luncheon will follow the service.
Ernst passed at the age of 20 and was an Iowa City native majoring in social work and mental health at UNI. She earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) honors as a freshmen with a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly at the MVC Championships.
"Lily was an amazing young woman with the heart of a champion, a driven personality, and a passion for perfection," her obituary states.
The Lily Ernst Memorial Fund for mental health has been created in her honor. A GoFundMe page was made and her obituary states that any contributions will go toward mental health resources and animal shelters, in honor of her dogs.
Authorities have not disclosed how Ernst died. You can read her full obituary here.