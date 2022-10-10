Franklin Street getting a new look in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City will be repairing Franklin Street from E. 1st St. to E. 7th St. starting this Wednesday Oct. 12. This includes the Iowa Northern Railroad making repairs to their Franklin St. crossing.
The work will be divided into two stages. See maps above for reference:
- Stage 1: E. 1st to the middle of 5th St. and Franklin St. intersection.
- Stage 2: Middle of 5th St. and Franklin St. to E. 7th St.
Franklin St. will be closed except for E. 5 and 6th St. intersections to allow for crossing traffic.
The contractor plans three weeks for stage 1 and 2. Semi traffic can use E. 6th St. to reach the northeast industrial park and is discouraged from using Mulberry St. for detours.
Please use caution while driving in the area.