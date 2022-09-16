Four Eastern Iowa musicians honored at Spirit Lake Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association Hall of Fame ceremony

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) - Four Eastern Iowa musicians were honored at the Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association Hall of Fame Induction (IRRMA) ceremony on September 4th.
- Cedar Falls native Adalynn Budke, granddaughter of Craig Bravender (2015 IRRMA Hall of Fame Inductee and singer for Deja Blue) won the talent competition with a song she wrote, and also performed two Dixie Chicks tunes for the judges.
- Cedar Falls native Heath Alan Pattschull, a saxophone player, guitarist and vocalist, longtime Blue Band member and recording artist was inducted into the IRRMA Hall of Fame in the Individual category.
- Waterloo/Cedar Falls resident Jen Brucher, a guitarist and singer, and member of nine local bands/duos spanning the last 40 years including The Edge, Hero, Rampage, the Back Alley Band, The Don Boyle Band and Zoot & Newt, was inducted into the IRRMA Hall of Fame in the Women Who Rock category.
- Iowa City resident Laurie Haag, a drummer and bassist, member of numerous bands (including her current trio Two-Bit Maniac), founder of the Iowa Women's Music Festival and the Girls Rock! program in Iowa City, was inducted in the Individual category.
For more information please visit the IRRMA website which includes the organization's contact info: https://www.iowarocknroll.com/halloffame.