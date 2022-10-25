 Skip to main content
Former Waterloo Recreation Superintendent receives probation sentencing

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The former Waterloo Recreation Superintendent has received his sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree-theft.

Mark Gallagher will spend the next two-to-five years on supervised probation. The felony will reman on his record as the judge denied his request for deferred judgement.

Authorities say for more than a year, Gallagher began submitting fake time cards for employees of the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. The court has ordered him to pay more than $7,000 in restitution.

