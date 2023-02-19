Former Waterloo police chief's son dies in line-of-duty shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KWWL) – The son of Waterloo’s former police chief was killed in the line of duty while trying to arrest a man Saturday night.
Sources tell NBC Philadelphia, a carjacking and robbery suspect shot and killed Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald was trying to arrest the suspect, now identified as Miles Pfeffer, 18, for robbing a convenience store Saturday night.
Fitzgerald was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Pfeffer was arrested Sunday morning using a pair of Officer Fitzgerald's handcuff. He is expected to be charged with murder.
He is the son of Waterloo’s former police chief, Joel Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald resigned from the Waterloo position in August 2022 for a job in the Denver, Colorado area.
In a statement, The Regional Transportation District in Denver expressed their sadness over the tragedy in Philadelphia.
"RTD is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic and unimaginable loss of Chief Fitzgerald’s son Christopher, a police officer, who was killed in the line of duty. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Fitzgerald family and all those mourning Christopher. RTD asks the media to respect the privacy of Chief Fitzgerald’s family at this time."