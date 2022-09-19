Former Lost Island employee facing charges for stealing $2,500 in equipment from workplace

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Lost Island Theme Park employee is facing charges for allegedly stealing $2,500 of equipment from a warehouse after park hours.
According to court documents, David Michael Evans, 40, was caught on video entering a warehouse and walking out with hand tools and drones. The incident happened on August 19th around 9:00 p.m.
Court documents indicate that Evans was a former employee of the theme park, but was terminated from the business before the theft occurred.
The manager of the business texted Evans to return the stolen items. Evans allegedly responded back saying that he would return the items back the following Monday.
Evans allegedly said that he would drop the items off and collect his vehicle in the parking lot. Evans never returned the items or collected his vehicle.
Police officers also left several messages to Evans telling him to return the items - to which Evans never responded.
The management of the park provided photo and video of the theft, as well as the texts with Evans to Police for evidence. The park is wishing to pursue theft charges against Evans.
Evans made his initial court appearance on September 19.