First beams for new Park Avenue bridge arrive in Downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The first new 120-foot-long beams for the initial spans of the Park Avenue bridge arrived in Waterloo Thursday morning. It came in on a large truck and caused some traffic backups as it traveled down Highway 20, 63 and into downtown.
Crews are demolishing and rebuilding the Park Avenue and 11th Street Bridges from the ground up. The project includes a new foundation, new piers, new substructure and new superstructure.
"We got funding from the Iowa DOT through the Federal Highway Administration to replace both the Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges," City of Waterloo Associate Engineer Wayne Castle said. "They are getting close to the end of their lifecycle, and it was time to replace them."
The Park Avenue Bridge is about 85 years old, and the 11th Street Bridge is about 70 years old. So, both have exceeded their designed life span and needed significant repairs.
The project is currently roughly a quarter of the way done, and it is about four months behind because of supply chain issues.
On Thursday, crews installed the first bridge beams. Workers used a crane to pick them up, swing them around and put them in the right place. It only took them about 20 minutes to do one of the beams.
"A normal-sized semi is about 50 feet long for a trailer, but these beams are 120 feet long," Castle said. "So that's almost a double trailer coming through."
There are four more spans that crews will place beams on during the project. The next beam delivery is expected to take place in Mid-December.
"There are still two more piers to set on the north side of the river, and then we'll have beams that go on each of those spans, and then we'll have the abutments as well," Castle said. "Tight now what you're seeing was being set on spans on piers one and two. What will happen next is beams being set on Pier One to the south abutment. And then when we go to the north side, beams between two and three, three and four and then four in the north abutment."
Once they finish work connecting a second span to the south abutment, they'll be able to flip the causeway and start work on the north side of the river. Crews hope to make that flip sometime in January.
Crews are trying to get as much work done before winter weather affects construction.
"The nice thing is with the winter is we hopefully won't see any water for river flooding. So, we'll be able to be down on the bottom doing our pier work there and bring those piers up and hopefully be out of the river by springtime, "Castle said. "We'd love to have that deck on as soon as possible. But because we're going to come into winter, we'll work on the substructure for the north half. So, by the time we roll around to next summer, we should be able to pour the entire deck at one time."
Castle said they hope the Park Avenue bridge will be completed in late 2023 and the 11th Street Bridge will be ready sometime in the summer of 2024.
You can read more about the bridge project here.