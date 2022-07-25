Father-son duo kayak Mississippi River raising money for cancer research

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Are you daring enough to attempt to kayak the length of the Mississippi River? A Waterloo father-son duo are and they're doing it this year to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.
Liam Winninger, 11, came up with the idea a few years ago, thinking it would be neat to kayak the Cedar River.
"We thought that was a pretty cool idea and we thought about it and we made it happen,” Liam said.
That's where they started in 2020. The next year they decided to tackle the Mississippi, starting at the Minnesota-Iowa border. Liam raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation during those two years, however this year hits a little closer to home.
"Our life has kind of changed, we've had to accept some new things, for sure, this year with this new battle my sister's got going on,” Ben Winninger, Liam's father, said.
Liam's aunt, Laura Palmer, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago. This year Liam decided he wanted to support his aunt and directed his fundraising to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
"She's just kind of an anchor in everybody's life, so it was no question when he came to me and said 'I want to move my charity to this this year' because we want to help Laura out. It was pretty awesome,” said Ben Winninger.
While she may be an anchor to the family, she can also be quite the prankster.
"One time, it was April Fools Day, she made fake cake pops and put brussels sprouts with chocolate on top of them as a joke,” reflected Liam.
The duo's journey started Sunday in Clinton, where they stopped last year, and made it to Bettendorf in the first day. Their plan is to make it to the Iowa-Missouri border near Keokuk this year.
For Liam it's a way to do what he enjoys, but also make a big difference.
"It feels good in my heart and in everybody else's hopefully,” he said.
The two are resupplied every so often during their journey by mom and grandparents. They've also, in the past, have found help from kind strangers who know their story.
His goal this year is to raise $5,000. You can donate to Liam's cause here.