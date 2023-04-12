Family escapes house fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - A porch fire damaged a Cedar Falls home on W. 22nd St. on Wednesday, with all residents able to escape safely.
At the time, a mother and her three children were home and managed to escape. Fire crews found the home engulfed in heavy smoke and fire. The fire was being fueled by strong winds.
The house and a car in the driveway took heavy smoke, fire and water damage. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue suspect discarded smoking materials near the porch to be the cause of the fire.
Below is a map of the approximate area:
