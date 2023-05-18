Fallen peace officers honored in annual ceremony in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Law enforcement across Black Hawk County gathered in Waterloo to honor fallen officers in the annual Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony.
University of Northern Iowa Police organized this year's memorial, with UNI President Mark Nook appearing as a guest speaker. Nook commented on the great commitment it takes to become a police officer.
Nook said, "You are special people in this community. Whenever a police officer, an individual decides to become a police officer, they are making a tremendous commitment with their life to the people of this community they serve."
Since 1902, fourteen peace officers have lost their lives while on duty in Black Hawk County. Six of them were from gunshots, and seven from several crashes and accidents.
The last officer who died in the line of duty was Adam Liddle in 2015. Liddle suffered a heart attack after a burglary in Waterloo.