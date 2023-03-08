Evansdale city council approves $9.8 million rehabilitation of waste-water treatment plant

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After five years of discussions and setbacks, the city council has finally agreed on what to do about Evansdale's waste-water treatment plant.
Tuesday night, the council approved a plan to rehabilitate the existing facility to meet new DNR requirements. The city will pay for the $9.8 million project with money borrowed from a state government loan program.
"It's going to be a two-year project," Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska said. We're going to address the E-Coli first because that's mandated by the DNR.
"There's a timeline for that, so it has to be completed first. And then the second phase of the project is going to be nutrient reduction."
Because the plant is located in a flood way, improvements are also designed to protect the facility from flooding. Two feet of water filled the plant during flooding in 2008.
"What's going to be the best fit for our city is going to put a berm around the waste-water plant," Kobliska said. "We're also going to be completely wireless and hands-free. We can check everything in the event of a flood. So, we can control everything that goes on in the waste-water plant from our office here."
The city council plans to hold a public hearing on the loan agreement during its next meeting on March 21st.
The estimated start date for the rehabilitation project is April 1st.