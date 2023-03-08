 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

.There is the potential for a slight shift to the southwest for
the expected area of heavier snowfall. Some minor adjustments have
been made to the watch outline at this time.

A storm is expected to spread precipitation into Iowa toward
daybreak on Thursday. The precipitation is expected to expand
statewide during the day with rain in the far south, rain and
snow mixed in portions of southern and central Iowa and mainly
snow across the north half of the state. Moderate to heavy snow
accumulations are expected in the watch area by Thursday night.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as
well, reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Evansdale city council approves $9.8 million rehabilitation of waste-water treatment plant

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansdale Waste Water Treatment Plant

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After five years of discussions and setbacks, the city council has finally agreed on what to do about Evansdale's waste-water treatment plant.

Tuesday night, the council approved a plan to rehabilitate the existing facility to meet new DNR requirements. The city will pay for the $9.8 million project with money borrowed from a state government loan program.

"It's going to be a two-year project," Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska said. We're going to address the E-Coli first because that's mandated by the DNR.

"There's a timeline for that, so it has to be completed first. And then the second phase of the project is going to be nutrient reduction." 

Because the plant is located in a flood way, improvements are also designed to protect the facility from flooding. Two feet of water filled the plant during flooding in 2008.

"What's going to be the best fit for our city is going to put a berm around the waste-water plant," Kobliska said. "We're also going to be completely wireless and hands-free. We can check everything in the event of a flood. So, we can control everything that goes on in the waste-water plant from our office here."

The city council plans to hold a public hearing on the loan agreement during its next meeting on March 21st.

The estimated start date for the rehabilitation project is April 1st.