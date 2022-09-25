Emergency crews respond to roll over crash on Highway 218

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Emergency crews responded to a roll over crash along Highway 218 early Sunday morning. Some of the southbound lanes between Waterloo and Cedar Falls were blocked for some time.
The crash happened on the side of the 218 curve, right next to Broadway Street. Several Waterloo Police cars and a fire truck were on scene.
It is not clear if the driver or any other passengers in the car was injured.
KWWL has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.