Elk Run Heights issues bottled water advisory after water main break

ELK RUN HEIGHTS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City issued a drinking water advisory after the water supply had a distribution system problem and lost pressure.
Elk Run Heights warns residents not to boil the water as boiling, freezing filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Manganese in drinking water is a serious health concern. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated, meaning manganese remains after the water evaporates.
Consuming water with excessive levels of manganese may cause neurological health issues.
The City recommends using bottled water or an alternative source be used due to possible high levels of manganese. However, the letter the city sent to residents says the water is safe to use for bathing or similar purposes.
Bottled water should be used for drinking, ice, brushing teeth and food prep until further notice. The system is working with the Iowa DNR to resolve the problem.