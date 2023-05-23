Elizabeth Klinge shares her daughter's Vascular Birthmark diagnosis

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) –- May is the International Month of Awareness for Vascular Birthmarks. While eighty percent of people are born with some type of birthmark, vascular birthmarks can carry some special challenges. In a special report, KWWL’s Elizabeth Klinge explains her own daughter's diagnosis:
The first snuggle with a newborn is impossible to forget, but for me, it was a moment followed by many questions. What was the red mark on my daughter’s cheek?
It's a question Sara Etringer of Vinton, IA knew all too well after welcoming her daughter. Mya was born with the same type of birthmark as my daughter, something we now know is called a 'port wine stain' birthmark. It is a rare type of vascular birthmark. They develop at random and are otherwise undetectable before birth.
“It usually is quite a surprise and a shock to families when a baby is born and has this type of birthmark especially when it's on the face,” said Dr. Kristen Berrebi, Director of Pediatric Dermatology at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Berrebi treats a variety of vascular birthmarks including port wine stains.
“With port wine stains, specifically, they start out very thin and then over time they thicken,” she said. "There are medical complications that can happen from not treating this."
That's why both Mya and my daughter have made dozens of trips over the years to Iowa City for pulsed dye laser treatments with Dr. Berrebi.
The treatments are done under anesthesia and leave the birthmark covered in what looks like purple dots. The darker the color looks after the treatment, the more effective it ultimately is at reducing the birthmark.
Etringer acknowledges the confusion some may feel about the treatments, and she explains the procedures to her daughter as a way to ‘keep the skin healthy’.
“I think other people wonder why you put her through that? Are you trying to get rid of it?" said Etringer.
But port wine stain birthmarks never go away completely and continue to grow as the child grows.
“They will always have some aspect of this. There's nothing I can do to erase it," said Berrebi.
Complications from port wine stains may also extend beyond the skin. Mya underwent emergency surgery as a baby to save her vision on her left side and also deals with epilepsy. That’s why families are encouraged to seek treatment as soon as possible after a child is born.