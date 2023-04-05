Elizabeth Klinge comes home to Iowa to anchor at KWWL

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Elizabeth Klinge is coming home to Iowa after spending the last three years as an Anchor/Reporter at KOVR-TV in Sacramento, California. She will be co-anchoring KWWL News at 5, 6 & 10pm.
Klinge grew up on a farm near Elkader, Iowa. She attended the University of Iowa where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and graduated with honors and high distinction.
After college, Klinge was a Reporter/Anchor at WHO-TV in Des Moines for nearly seven years. After that, she was an Anchor/Reporter at KCCI-TV in Des Moines for almost five years.
She has been honored with an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast and nominated for News Anchoring.
“We are thrilled to be getting someone with so much experience covering news in Iowa,” says KWWL News Director Andrew Altenbern. “Elizabeth will be a very strong addition to our evening anchor team of Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey,” he continues. “We feel Eastern Iowans will really enjoy and appreciate her skills, professionalism and Iowa values.”
“I loved my time in California, but Iowa is home,” says Klinge. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to return home and work at a station with such a respected news team and great tradition of excellence,” she continues. “It’s an honor to work with Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey and I can’t wait to team up with them to cover Eastern Iowa.”
“We are delighted to have someone with Elizabeth’s broadcasting experience and love for Iowa join our team,” says KWWL Vice President & General Manager John Huff. “It’s great for our station and our viewers.”
Elizabeth will make her on-air debut Friday, April 7 on KWWL News at Six.