Eldora woman pronounced dead after rollover crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 49-year-old woman from Eldora died in a rollover crash in Waterloo on Thursday.
Police say that the crash happened on Hoff Rd south of Shaulis Rd around 6:30 p.m.
Upon investigation, police learned that the vehicle was reported earlier for reckless driving near W 4th St and Westchester Rd. A witness said that he saw gravel dust blown in the air from the vehicle's high rate of speed.
Shortly after, the vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected through a side window and was not breathing.
The driver has been identified as Kelly Good, who was pronounced dead at Mercy One.
Officers collected items of value and will be giving them to her family.
Above is an approximate area of the crash.