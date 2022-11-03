Driver leads Waterloo Police on vehicle pursuit, crashes car and breaks leg

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man with several warrants for his arrest led Waterloo Police on a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning, resulting in the driver crashing the vehicle into a tree and breaking his leg.
According to Waterloo Police, a Patrol Officer tried to stop the vehicle at 11:49 a.m. for a traffic violation in the area of E 6th and Sycamore.
The driver did not stop for officers when they turned on their lights and sirens, but instead attempted to speed away. The pursuit lasted several blocks until the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1900 block of Sycamore.
The driver attempted to run from the scene, but couldn't due to breaking a leg in the crash.
The driver was detained and Waterloo Fire was called to assist with the driver's injuries. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his leg.
According to Police, the driver had several warrants and will be facing charges for the pursuit.