...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to
the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult
driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions
of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Driver in custody after semi rollover in Waterloo leaves watermelons in road

  Updated
Semi rolls over in Waterloo, spills watermelons onto the highway

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The driver of a semi that rolled over and left several watermelons on a Waterloo highway has been taken into custody after officials discovered the driver was intoxicated.

Once officers arrived to the scene of the crash on Highway 218, they learned that the driver, who was injured in the crash, was visibly intoxicated.

Investigation revealed that the driver was driving northbound when the semi trailer left the roadway.

The driver attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a sign support. The trailer then struck a crash cushion and the sign support, opening up the trailer doors and spilling out watermelon. 

IDOT and several other agencies were called in for the cleanup effort.

The driver consented to a breath test, which was over the 0.8% legal limit. The driver was transported to an area hospital and was taken into custody afterward.

A semi traveling from behind drove through the debris and the road and believes that his semi suffered damage from the debris.

A semi rollover caused several watermelons to spill onto a Waterloo highway on Monday night.

The rollover happened late last night in the northbound lanes of Highway 218 near the Mitchell Ave. intersection.

City workers used a skid loader to clean up the spilled watermelon.

The crash slowed traffic for several hours until the debris was cleaned up.