Driver in custody after semi rollover in Waterloo leaves watermelons in road

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The driver of a semi that rolled over and left several watermelons on a Waterloo highway has been taken into custody after officials discovered the driver was intoxicated.
Once officers arrived to the scene of the crash on Highway 218, they learned that the driver, who was injured in the crash, was visibly intoxicated.
Investigation revealed that the driver was driving northbound when the semi trailer left the roadway.
The driver attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a sign support. The trailer then struck a crash cushion and the sign support, opening up the trailer doors and spilling out watermelon.
IDOT and several other agencies were called in for the cleanup effort.
The driver consented to a breath test, which was over the 0.8% legal limit. The driver was transported to an area hospital and was taken into custody afterward.
A semi traveling from behind drove through the debris and the road and believes that his semi suffered damage from the debris.
A semi rollover caused several watermelons to spill onto a Waterloo highway on Monday night.
The rollover happened late last night in the northbound lanes of Highway 218 near the Mitchell Ave. intersection.
City workers used a skid loader to clean up the spilled watermelon.
The crash slowed traffic for several hours until the debris was cleaned up.