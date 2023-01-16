Dr. King's Legacy in the Cedar Valley: The little know history of Dr. Martin Luther King and his 1959 visit to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- People all over the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
He fought for racial equality for African Americans in the Civil Rights Movement, organizing peaceful marches and rallies. He was best known for his nonviolent approach to social change.
"He was the birth of the leadership of civil rights," local historian Charles Pearson said. "If you look at civil rights, it now has all kinds of different layers, shapes and sizes to it, and when you look at King and his legacy, you can see where the grassroots of it started."
Some of the roots are in Waterloo, where King and his wife, Coretta, visited in 1959. Anna Mae Weems was the one who convinced King to come to Waterloo.
King spoke at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, now the University of Northern Iowa.
The King's visited the Waterloo Public Library, where Pearson said King was a member. They also stopped at Washington Park, the Black's Building, Waterloo East High School, area churches and the Russell Lamson Hotel.
"He was supposed to be on the east side, meeting a group of preachers on that side of town, and for some reason, they locked him out," Pearson said. "He and Coretta King ended up having to come on the west side to meet some preachers at some faith-based institutions on this side."
Pearson owns a consulting firm that works to preserve African American civil rights history through projects like the Iowa Civil Rights Trail.
For many people, Dr. King's historic visit has become lost to history, but Reverend Belinda Creighton-Smith said it was monumental for those in Waterloo at the time.
"It gave us a higher level of awareness that if Dr. King visited here, we were doing the right thing," Creighton-Smith said. "It was as though he blessed the work that we were doing, recognized it, and invigorated us to do what we needed to do and that we were going to need to be in for the long haul, that it was something we could not stop. We could not take a break, and we had to continue to forge ahead."
Creighton-Smith is the pastor at Faith Temple American Baptist Church and a UNI professor. She says Dr. King's work still drives what she does because her ministry is a social justice ministry.
"We're focused on advocating for the rights of human rights, of individuals whose rights are denied, who are oppressed economically, who are oppressed because of race, gender, nonconforming gender, class," Creighton-Smith said. "We work we were actively engaged in various movements throughout the community."
Creighton-Smith said King's visit came at a time when Waterloo was a hotbed of racial tensions, given it is one of the most diverse communities in the state. She recalled demonstrations at what used to be Logan Plaza.
"There was a hardware store, a drug store, a grocery store, and in all of those different stores in the African American community, not one of their workers was black," she said. "We were saying, if you're going to have a store, such as this in our community where you're making money off of us, the least you could do is hire employees that represent the community that look like the community."
It was also around the same time school integration took place. Creighton-Smith said there were protests over derogatory reading materials.
"White students were familiar with the black students and would cheer and laugh when those kinds of degrading stories were read, and so parents would pull their children out of school, we protested and we marched," she said.
Almost a decade after King's visit, in 1968, seven UNI students, who became known as the UNI 7, held a sit-in at State Teachers College President James Maucker's house. They protested a lack of opportunities for black students and demanded a more inclusive curriculum.
"We had those advocates in front of us who kept the issues forefront and, even though there were times it seems like we were making ten steps backward, and then one or two forward, we stayed in the struggle," Creighton-Smith said. "Terry Pearson is another one who was right at the Vanguards and Byron Washington. These were college students that were part of the UNI seven. So, we had a lot going on during that time in the 60s and 70s."
Today, it is the young generation who continue Dr. King's work through their involvement in a variety of movements and causes. Creighton-Smith said UNI students were fundamental in bringing about the ban the box on job applications and helped the Human Rights Commission make that a reality.
"It is exciting to see them become involved and invigorated as I was back in the in the day and I still am today, but to see them asking questions, coming alongside social justice organizations and networks and bringing about significant change," she said. "I'm excited that the dream is being kept alive, the fight and the struggle is moving forward. Even though it may not seem like it, a movement is growing in our community."
Pearson is passionate that more needs to be done to recognize Dr. King's legacy in the Cedar Valley.
"I think when it comes to individual people, his legacy is going to live forever and never be forgotten, " Pearson said. "When it comes to a community-based issue, his legacy is almost a sense of urgency when it comes to just his legacy in the state of Iowa, Black Hawk County and Waterloo."
In the 2000s, Pearson said Washington Park had an opportunity to get a Plaza named in tribute to Dr. King, but it did not happen.
"There's a lot of downtown Waterloo locations that are directly linked to Dr. Kings. All of these are potential locations and tourist attractions to experience civil rights and Martin Luther King's legacy," he said. "We don't look at resources like that as potential tourist attractions, and we might have to take a second thought when it comes to King's legacy and places he visited."
Pearson wants to preserve King's legacy in the Cedar Valley so future generations can learn about the people, places and events that make up his legacy.
"If we can get our youth to get engaged in research and documenting their own stories and history, the community can benefit from that because you have plenty of the older generation that have the pictures to have the letters, the newspaper clippings," Pearson said. "All the things that the kids need to educate themselves. We have a broad community that can contribute to the story."
But with the years passing by, it is a mission Pearson wants to accomplish sooner rather than later.
"The younger generations in the 50s and 60s and young professionals in the 50s and 60s, they're the next generation to die," he said. "There's a huge disconnect between the younger generation right now. If we don't do something right now, the stuff we're talking about will go extinct in the next 10,20, 30 years."
While there is not a landmark or plaque recognizing the places Dr. King visited, Creighton-Smith said, "that needs to happen."
"I know that Anna Mae Weems will be one perfect icon, who could help us spearhead something like that," Creighton-Smith said. "She could tell the story, as she's told it for the grout new museum. She could tell the story so that it will be captivating for the audience."
Pearson partnered with UNI to create a camp called Black Life Youth Camp. As part of the camp, kids research and document the history of communities of color. Pearson said this year, one of the projects will be documenting the civil rights movement and Dr. King's legacy in the Cedar Valley.
Mr. and Mrs. King also stopped in Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines to champion for equal rights and social justice.
King visited Grinnell in 1967. That was his last stop in Iowa before his assassination in 1968.