Demand for fans rises alongside warmer temperatures

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) --As the temperatures heat up, so does the demand for cool air. Fans are in high demand this time of year. The Salvation Army in Dubuque started giving away fans on Monday, and they're already gone!
The need is just as strong in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. The local Salvation Army is trying to help those who do not have air conditioning, which is especially important with the recent warm weather.
The Salvation Army of Cedar Falls and Waterloo is asking for donations of fans to keep up with demand.
For those without air conditioning, fans can be a huge step towards living more comfortably. KWWL spoke with Salvation Army Corps Officer Shannon Thies for more information.
Thies says that people at higher risk, such as older people or those with underlying health conditions, could be more at risk for complications when the weather heats up.
Thies said, "People are at risk for heat exhaustion, and other things that can happen when they aren't taken care of within their homes, so we just to make sure that the health of our community is at the top of who we are and that people are taken care of."
In particular, the Salvation Army is looking for donations of multi-purpose pedestal fans that are 12 inches or larger, as well as 20-inch box fans.
Those that have a fan they would like to donate can do so at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo. Their hours can be found on their website.